‘A dream come true’: Mandaree woman finishes in top 10 at Miss Rodeo America

Elise Burwell: Miss Rodeo North Dakota
Elise Burwell: Miss Rodeo North Dakota(Courtesy: Elise Burwell)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAREE, N.D. (KFYR) – The new year means new challenges for a Mandaree woman. After 17 years of competing for rodeo princess and queen titles, Elise Burwell is calling it a career.

The good news: she’s ending on a high note. Last month, Burwell represented North Dakota at the Miss Rodeo America pageant and finished in the top 10.

Elise Burwell has dozens of videos and thousands of photos documenting her time as Miss Rodeo North Dakota. She saddled up to the idea of being a rodeo queen as a young girl.

“I was nine years old when I attended my first Miss Rodeo North Dakota pageant,” she recalled. “I won my first title that next summer and I held titles very consistently throughout.”

In her 17 years of competing, Burwell held nine titles, including Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2022. That title allowed her to compete for Miss Rodeo America, a childhood dream come true. Elise finished in the top 10.

“I’m really proud of myself,” Burwell said. “And I’m proud to show the judges who I am and what North Dakota represents.”

She also made lifelong friends.

“I got to spend eight days with 27 of my best friends and I learned a lot of skills that you learn in a year really that you can’t get anywhere else,” she said.

She’ll carry those skills, memories and friendships created in the rodeo arena with her forever.

As she hangs up her crown and starts the next chapter of her life, she’s looking forward to more time in her favorite place.

“On the back of the horse is kind of where I feel peace and it is my favorite place to be,” said Burwell.

It is there, on horseback, where Burwell says she learned and grew as a rodeo queen. And it is where she will continue to evolve into the woman she’s meant to be.

Burwell has a degree in math and is looking for a job in the natural gas and oil industry.

She hopes to buy a few cows and start her own herd while also competing in barrel racing and will stay involved in the Miss Rodeo North Dakota organization, mentoring other young girls who dream of one day competing for the title of Miss Rodeo America.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bisman Food Co-op closed
Bisman Food Co-op closes its doors
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
Snow-covered road
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
Wells Fargo Bank on East Interstate Avenue
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection with Friday bank robbery in Bismarck

Latest News

24-year-old Christopher Connors enters not guilty plea
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to charges related to shooting incident
Joseph Vandewalker plea agreement reached
Arnegard man involved in oil theft to change his plea
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Trial for man accused of killing teen boy moved to Wahpeton
10pm Sportscast 1/8/2023
10pm Sportscast 1/8/2023