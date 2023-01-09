Details emerge in Bismarck bank robbery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Details have been released regarding Friday’s bank robbery in Bismarck.

Prosecutors claim 30-year-old Victor Velazquez walked into Wells Fargo Bank on East Interstate Avenue Friday afternoon. They say he wore a face mask and handed the teller a note saying, “Stay calm this is a robbery. Empty till into bag, I have a gun.” The bank teller told investigators he believed Velazquez had a gun but didn’t see one.

Police say surveillance video showed Velazquez leaving work just south of the bank and appearing on the bank’s video in the same clothing. When they searched Velazquez, they said they found a large amount of $20 bills on him and in his car, some of which were still in a bag that matched the one the bank teller filled.

Velazquez is in custody on robbery and terrorizing charges.

At the time of the crime, he was on probation for a 2018 armed robbery in Cass County.

