Damar Hamlin’s toy drive surpasses $8.5 million

More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England...
More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England Patriots.(GoFundMe via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People everywhere are continuing to show their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin by donating to his toy drive for kids.

Money has poured into the fundraiser since Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during a game Jan. 2.

Organizers say donations have now topped $8.5 million.

Hamlin started the toy drive last year as a way to give back to his community.

More than $32,000 was added to the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England Patriots.

Organizers thanked people who donated for their generosity and compassion.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bisman Food Co-op closed
Bisman Food Co-op closes its doors
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
Snow-covered road
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
Wells Fargo Bank on East Interstate Avenue
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection with Friday bank robbery in Bismarck

Latest News

Officers swept the North Carolina home and found five people dead. (WXII via CNN Newsource)
Police: 5 dead in murder-suicide in N.C.
Authorities in North Carolina said all five of those killed lived together in the home.
Police: Father killed 4 relatives, self in weekend shooting in N.C.
Brian Walshe, 46, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
Prosecutor: Husband of missing wife bought cleaning supplies
Brian Walshe, 46, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
RAW: Husband of missing woman appears in court
Drivers work their way out of Dallas during rush hour, July 1, 2016. The number of traffic...
Elevated US traffic deaths slipped in 1st 9 months of 2022