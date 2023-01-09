The cost of removing snow after the storms

Removing snow in Bismarck
Removing snow in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s no secret that many areas of Bismarck are buried under snow. It’s also no surprise that plowing and hauling the remains of several winter storms costs a lot of money.

The Public Works Street Department has devoted hundreds of hours to clearing snow after the storms and is being watchful of their budget this year.

”Yeah, a lot of the costs are higher every year,” said Chad Schiermeister, crew leader.

The department’s budget is comprised of labor, sand and salt, equipment, fuel, and contract hauling. The more storms there are in a season, the more money the department must spend.

”Our average snowstorm is like six to eight inches, probably, so that cost for that snowstorm is going to be significantly different from that 20 inches that we just got,” said Schiermeister.

The November storm cost $578,740. The highest line item was for labor at $190,170, as the total amount of hours worked in that storm was 4,610.

”If we didn’t get no snow, we would still be hauling for a month solid,” said Schiermeister.

The December storm brought more snow, and with it, additional resources to clear city streets. That storm cost $817,489.

”That’s my understanding, the average snowfall around Bismarck is 50 inches, we already got that. That’s from November to April,” said Schiermeister.

The total budget for the 2023 fiscal year is $1.1 million. If the department exceeds that amount, sales tax revenue is used to finance operations. Prices for street maintenance can fluctuate, like fuel costs.

”We go through a lot of fuel on a typical day when every piece of equipment is out plowing and working,” said Schiermeister.

All the plowing so far last year added up to over $1.3 million with 11,156 hours worked by the department.

Public Works is continuing to haul snow and widen streets. They are asking people to remain mindful of the plows and trucks during the snow operation zones.

