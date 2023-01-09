Cermak named Mandan’s new business development, communications director

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan says it has named Madison Cermak as its new business development and communications director.

In her role, Cermak will oversee the city’s marketing and public information, as well as work to attract new businesses and provide support to existing businesses.

Cermak previously worked at the Downtowners Association of Bismarck, where she started in 2014 as a special projects coordinator before being promoted to senior marketing manager in 2020.

Cermak replaces Ellen Huber, who will be leaving the position on January 13.

