Bismarck Public Schools issuing survey for next superintendent

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools sent out a survey to the school district regarding responses for what people are looking for in the next superintendent. Dr. Jason D. Hornbacher, the current BPS superintendent, is retiring.

“It enables our community to have some feedback into the process of hiring a new superintendent. You know, when the superintendent is hired, there will be an extensive interview process where they will meet with individuals that represent a variety of categories in the community,” said Steve Koontz, director of community relations.

The survey is to find qualities the board of directors can look for during the hiring process. They hope the survey opens up discussion for every stakeholder in the community. All parents in the BPS district have been sent the email, but it’s also on their website.

