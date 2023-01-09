Bismarck man pleads not guilty to charges related to shooting incident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man filed a not guilty plea to multiple felony charges related to a December shooting.

Police arrested 24-year-old Christopher Connors in December after they claimed he fired a gun at another person. Connors told police the other person had been holding a knife. Witnesses told police they hadn’t seen a knife. No one was injured in the incident.

Connors waived a preliminary hearing Monday and pleaded not guilty to terrorizing, reckless endangerment, and discharge of a firearm within the city.

His jury trial is scheduled for April.

