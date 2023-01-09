Bismarck man pleads not guilty to charges related to shooting incident

24-year-old Christopher Connors enters not guilty plea
24-year-old Christopher Connors enters not guilty plea(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man filed a not guilty plea to multiple felony charges related to a December shooting.

Police arrested 24-year-old Christopher Connors in December after they claimed he fired a gun at another person. Connors told police the other person had been holding a knife. Witnesses told police they hadn’t seen a knife. No one was injured in the incident.

Connors waived a preliminary hearing Monday and pleaded not guilty to terrorizing, reckless endangerment, and discharge of a firearm within the city.

His jury trial is scheduled for April.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bisman Food Co-op closed
Bisman Food Co-op closes its doors
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
Snow-covered road
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
Wells Fargo Bank on East Interstate Avenue
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection with Friday bank robbery in Bismarck

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waves after an NFL football game against the San...
J.J. Watt bids farewell to NFL with emotional 2-sack game
Joseph Vandewalker plea agreement reached
Arnegard man involved in oil theft to change his plea
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Trial for man accused of killing teen boy moved to Wahpeton
10pm Sportscast 1/8/2023
10pm Sportscast 1/8/2023