Average credit score in ND improved from 2020 to 2021

(flexyfinance / flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you are thinking about buying a house or making another big purchase, you are probably aware of what your credit score is. North Dakotans are slowly improving their score, according to Quote Wizard by Lending Tree.

The most recent data from 2020 to 2021 shows the average credit score in North Dakota improved from 730 to 733. In fact, all states in the U.S. saw an increase. According to Quote Wizard, this is due to people spending less money and getting stimulus payments because of the pandemic.

“They weren’t spending money the way they normally would, but a lot of people got an influx of extra cash. And so, they were able to pay down those debts,” said Nick Vinzant from Quote Wizard.

Experts expect these gains to be reversed in the 2022 data due to inflation.

