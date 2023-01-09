Arnegard man involved in oil theft to change his plea

Joseph Vandewalker plea agreement reached
Joseph Vandewalker plea agreement reached(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - One of the four men charged in a McKenzie County oil theft scheme has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Court documents say Joseph Vandewalker skimmed crude oil from a company he worked for over the past two years. His change of plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 10.

Vandewalker is accused of working with Darrell Merrell to skim oil, which Michael Garcia then sold to a marketer. A fourth person, Mark McGregor, handled the transportation and housing of the stolen oil. All four have been charged with conspiracy to commit theft and dealing with stolen property.

Garcia was sentenced to seven years in December for conspiracy to commit theft and leading a criminal organization.

McGregor’s trial was scheduled to start Monday. It has been postponed to March 6.

Merrell’s trial is scheduled for February 6.

Previous Coverage: Watford City man sentenced to seven years for stealing millions of dollars of oil

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bisman Food Co-op closed
Bisman Food Co-op closes its doors
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
Snow-covered road
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
Wells Fargo Bank on East Interstate Avenue
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection with Friday bank robbery in Bismarck

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waves after an NFL football game against the San...
J.J. Watt bids farewell to NFL with emotional 2-sack game
24-year-old Christopher Connors enters not guilty plea
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to charges related to shooting incident
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Trial for man accused of killing teen boy moved to Wahpeton
10pm Sportscast 1/8/2023
10pm Sportscast 1/8/2023