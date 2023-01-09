Arnegard man involved in oil theft to change his plea

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - One of the four men charged in a McKenzie County oil theft scheme has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Court documents say Joseph Vandewalker skimmed crude oil from a company he worked for over the past two years. His change of plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 10.

Vandewalker is accused of working with Darrell Merrell to skim oil, which Michael Garcia then sold to a marketer. A fourth person, Mark McGregor, handled the transportation and housing of the stolen oil. All four have been charged with conspiracy to commit theft and dealing with stolen property.

Garcia was sentenced to seven years in December for conspiracy to commit theft and leading a criminal organization.

McGregor’s trial was scheduled to start Monday. It has been postponed to March 6.

Merrell’s trial is scheduled for February 6.

