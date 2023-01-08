Welcome home ceremony for North Dakota’s 957th company

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota National Guard 957th Engineer Company was welcomed home Sunday. It was a chance to honor guard members for their yearlong service on the southwest border.

The Company’s mission was to support and help the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the border. But many, including Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer say the Company went far above its mission.

“Such a selfless sacrifice, they put their lives in danger to make sure that those individuals that were crossing, were able to make it across the river safely,” said Mark Buske, captain of the 957th Engineer Company.

Two soldiers, Spc. Luis Alvarado and Spc. Gracin Clem were recognized for putting their lives on the line to save drowning migrants in the Rio Grande River. As Senator Kevin Cramer said, “The Lord gave these soldiers a spirit of power and sound mind”.

