SDSU beats NDSU for F.C.S. Title

FCS championship final score
FCS championship final score(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts and Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRISCO, T.X. (KFYR) - For the first time ever in Frisco, Texas, North Dakota State did not win a football game.

South Dakota State beat the Bison 45-21 for the Jackrabbits first F.C.S. Championship.

The scoring started on the first drive of the game. The ninth play for the Jacks was an Isaiah Davis 16 yard run. However, NDSU had an answer on its next possession. Cam Miller hit Joe Stoffel on a 27-yard touchdown pass and it was 7-7.

On the opening drive of the second quarter, the Jackrabbits marched down the field again. Amar Johnson went up the middle for 32 yards and SDSU was back in front by seven after the kick.

Four plays after NDSU’s Kobe Johnson fumbled, SDSU went up 21-7. Mark Gronowski found a wide open Jaxon Jahnke from 18 yards. The PAT made it a 21-7 Jackrabbits lead.

Later in the second quarter, Gronowski made it appear like it was a quarterback run on third and short, but he popped a pass to Michael Morgan. Morgan was wide open and he took the pass 44 yards to give SDSU a 21 point lead.

The Bison did strike before the half. Miller had a 44-yard scoring strike of his own. Eli Green made the catch to cut the lead to 14. However, SDSU was able to get a field goal before the break and it was 31-14 Jackrabbits leading at halftime.

On the first drive of the second half, SDSU established its dominance on the offensive line once again when Gronowski ran 51 yards for a touchdown to make it 38-14 Jackrabbits leading.

Early in the fourth quarter, NDSU handed it off to Johnson. Kobe Johnson, with some help from his O-line, took it into the end zone. It was the third touchdown of the game for the Bison, but they trailed by 17.

With some desperation in the air, NDSU was trying to make a comeback against the number one ranked team in the country. Miller had a pass intercepted by Jacks linebacker Jason Freeman — the second turnover of the game.

SDSU turned the turnover into points. Gronowski hit Jahnke on another touchdown pass which made the score 45-21. It more-or-less sealed the victory for the Jackrabbits.

SDSU outpaced the NDSU offense 522 to 420, rushing for 299 yards. Mark Gronowski threw for 223 yards and three scores, adding 57 yards and a score on the ground.

North Dakota State’s winning streak in Frisco ends after winning a FCS best nine championships. The Bison finish the year 12-3.

