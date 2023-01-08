Road to Frisco: less than 24 hours until the big game!

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On the eve of the FCS National Championship, both the Bison and Jackrabbits are done with practices for the year. All that’s left to do is play the game. It’s the second time in FCS history that both teams are out of the Missouri Valley.

“It’s not just NDSU familiar with South Dakota State but South Dakota State’s extremely familiar with North Dakota State. They have a good read on personnel and have a good read on what each team likes to do from a schematic standpoint. So I anticipate there will be a little bit of a chess match at different times on Sunday but at the end of it, it’s the team that’s going to be able to execute the best, and the team who makes the fewest errors is probably going to have the greatest chance to win,” said Matt Entz, NDSU head coach.

“Well yeah, it’s not the rivalry game, it’s not the Dakota marker game, which has a life of it’s own. Obviously in Frisco, Texas you’re playing for the prize and so what I meant there was it’s against our rival and I think that’s a neat storyline for both our programs, both our universities and for the Missouri Valley Football Conference. I know they’re excited,” said John Stiegelmeier, SDSU head coach.

Coming in, both NDSU and SDSU score more than 30 points a game and both defenses allow less than 20. It’s a battle of heavy weights Sunday in Texas, and we’ll have coverage all day long.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.