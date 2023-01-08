New registration period for North Dakota watercraft owners

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota watercraft owners should note that we’re now in the first year of a new three-year registration period.

Over 70,000 watercraft were registered in North Dakota last year. After January 1, if you’re going to be actively using your boat, it must have a current registration displayed.

“The North Dakota registration period is three years, so the boats that are going to be registered now are going to expire at the end of 2025. Any watercraft propelled by a motor must be registered if it’s going to be used in North Dakota,” said Randy Meissner, North Dakota Game and Fish licensing manager.

Most people at this time of year aren’t thinking about boats, jet skis, or other watercraft.

“Occasionally, we’ll have the snowbirds, they like to go south for the winter, and a lot of times we will have people that bring their boats with them. They still have to be legally registered even if they’re using it in other states,” said Meissner.

The registration process is simple and only takes a few minutes.

“The registrations are online only, so you’ll need to log in to your account with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and go to the section on watercraft registrations and click the link to renew,” said Meissner.

The 2019 legislature established an aquatic nuisance species fund for enhancing education, monitoring ANS inspections, and enforcement on North Dakota waters.

“When you purchase North Dakota watercraft registration there will be an aquatic nuisance fee added on to the registration. And then if you’re bringing in a boat from out of state you do need to purchase an aquatic nuisance sticker each calendar year,” said Meissner.

Meissner has some recommendations when attaching your new registration sticker to your watercraft.

“It’s best to wait until the temperatures are above freezing if you’re going to be applying the stickers. And you want to have a clean and smooth dry surface. So we like you to take the old sticker off, make sure there isn’t any adhesive residue, and make sure you get a nice dry surface to apply that sticker,” said Meissner.

You don’t need to register non-motorized watercraft such as canoes, kayaks and other paddle crafts.

