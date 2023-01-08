NDSU fans travel to Frisco, TX

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU Bison and SDSU Jackrabbits are long time NCAA rivals. Fans from both states plan to travel to Frisco, Texas for the championship game this Sunday.

As fans from both North Dakota, South Dakota, and across the country travel to Frisco, TX, the excitement for the rival game builds. Especially for long time, die-hard fans.

“I became an NDSU fan in general in 1965 when I was a freshman there. It just so happened I was living in a dorm with a number of football players, and they won their first,” said Ron Hartl.

Ron and Chuckie Hartl have been fans of the North Dakota college team for over 50 years. They have traveled to eight of the 10 total games in Frisco, and plan to make that nine this year.

“And the pep rally the day before is always fun,” said Chuckie Hartl.

Almost everyone in the family has been to Frisco at least once for these games. The family enjoys the entire weekend leading up to the game, and the quality time that comes with it.

“We got moved from Missouri to South Dakota, and of course as you might expect, a lot of the residents and friends we had were Jackrabbit fans. That led to a lot of fun right there,” said Ron.

Both Ron and Chuckie agree, the extra fun of this championship in particular, comes from their son in law being a SDSU alumni and Jackrabbits fan. The rivalry and banter make this year extra exciting.

The pair plans to make their way down to Texas on Friday, along with thousands of other traveling fans.

