Grand Forks PD investigating body found in high school parking lot

Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School(MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is currently investigating a death of a man after his body was discovered in the parking lot of Red River High School.

Officers were called out the the Southeast side of the school just after 9:30 a.m., Sunday, January 8.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor and officials say there is no danger to the public.

The body has been transported to UND Forensics.

