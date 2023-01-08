Fans excited at the Bison Fan Fest at FCS Championship

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time, the F.C.S. Championship will not take place on a Saturday. North Dakota State and South Dakota State meet in Frisco Sunday for the title. Jeff Roberts met some Bison fans who made the trek to Texas.

“I’m at the FCS National Championship Fan Fest, an annual event that takes place the day before the big game. I’m going to walk around and ask some fans how they feel about being in Frisco,” said Jeff Roberts.

“Oh my Gosh. It’s incredible. The energy is great. The weather is beautiful. We’re having so much fun.”

“The first time they were coming, we had to cheer them on. We have taken trains, planes and automobiles every year to get here.”

“We just love it. It’s such a history with the Bison. We have a great time. We tailgate with great friends in a great community it’s and awesome time.”

“We took a plane, but most of the trips we’ve driven.”

“How many years have we done this? Four Championships, yep”

“We come out of North Dakota. We’re from Fargo, so we’ve been coming here, this is our eighth time.”

“This is my eighth year. This is my first. Number one.”

“Five for us. Four for me. First time. First time for me.”

“I tell you what, GO BISON, horns up baby.”

“Let’s do the Bison boogie.”

“Whoooooooo Horns Up, GO BISON.”

“GO BISON... whooooooo.”

The championship game will be played on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection with Friday bank robbery in Bismarck
Snow-covered road
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
Oil Rigs in Winter
Rig death in Mountrail County
Officials with FedEx say an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say
The Hettinger family
A house divided: Bismarck family cheering for both NDSU and SDSU this weekend

Latest News

bison fans
Fans excited at the Bison Fan Fest at FCS Championship
basketball
10 PM Sportscast 1/6/23
jeff roberts
Leaving to go to Frisco! Part 2
jeff roberts
Leaving to go to Frisco! Part 1