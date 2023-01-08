Fans excited at the Bison Fan Fest at FCS Championship

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time, the F.C.S. Championship will not take place on a Saturday. North Dakota State and South Dakota State meet in Frisco Sunday for the title. Jeff Roberts met some Bison fans who made the trek to Texas.

“I’m at the FCS National Championship Fan Fest, an annual event that takes place the day before the big game. I’m going to walk around and ask some fans how they feel about being in Frisco,” said Jeff Roberts.

“Oh my Gosh. It’s incredible. The energy is great. The weather is beautiful. We’re having so much fun.”

“The first time they were coming, we had to cheer them on. We have taken trains, planes and automobiles every year to get here.”

“We just love it. It’s such a history with the Bison. We have a great time. We tailgate with great friends in a great community it’s and awesome time.”

“We took a plane, but most of the trips we’ve driven.”

“How many years have we done this? Four Championships, yep”

“We come out of North Dakota. We’re from Fargo, so we’ve been coming here, this is our eighth time.”

“This is my eighth year. This is my first. Number one.”

“Five for us. Four for me. First time. First time for me.”

“I tell you what, GO BISON, horns up baby.”

“Let’s do the Bison boogie.”

“Whoooooooo Horns Up, GO BISON.”

“GO BISON... whooooooo.”

The championship game will be played on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. CST.

