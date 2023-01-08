City of Mandan reminds residents of slight utility increase

Water(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan is reminding residents of a slight utility increase that started on January 1. The rate increase was previously approved for the City’s 2023 budget.

There is a 10 cent increase per one unit of water usage. Garbage collection and hauling base charge increases five cents per month, per family living unit. And recycling increases 54 cents per month, per family living unit. The total monthly increase for residential customers using eight units of water will be $1.39.

