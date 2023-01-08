Bisman Food Co-op permanently closes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A sign on the Bisman Food Co-op building says they have shut down. The doors are also locked despite their January 3 Facebook post saying they would be open this week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The group that’s provided locally grown food to the community has been struggling financially. Last week, members stated they’ve been working through logistics of the co-op’s future.

Due North GF Bakery and Goods, a former Bisman Food Co-op vendor, said on Facebook that they are saddened the co-op has “permanently closed their doors” and they are looking for other locations to sell products.

Previous Coverage: Bisman Food Co-op experiences bare shelves due to multiple reasons

