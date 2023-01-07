Prosecution lays out case in first week of Williston child abuse trial

Vader trial week 1
Vader trial week 1(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:04 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Trial for a Williston childcare provider accused of child abuse has concluded for the weekend.

Torrie Vader has been charged for shaking a five-month-old baby in her care in 2021. This week, the prosecution has talked with several witnesses including detectives, medical officials, and the baby’s family.

Assistant States Attorney Kathryn Preusse says Vader directly caused severe injury. Vader’s attorneys argue that the baby had pre-existing conditions prior to the incident.

The prosecution will continue to present their case on Monday in the McKenzie County Courthouse.

The trial is scheduled to last through next week.

Vader could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the A-felony charge.

