Patrick Blanchard remembered as officer, veteran, father and friend at service Friday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Just over a week ago, the Minot Police Department lost one of its own.

Friday, they were joined by law enforcement from all corners of North Dakota in honoring his life.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers funneled into the Minot State University Dome Friday to pay tribute to their colleague, and friend, Master Officer Patrick Blanchard.

Aaron Bowles, one of his friends and a former colleague, spoke fondly of their time together, sharing some of the memories that drew both tears and smiles.

“Pat and I found ourselves hanging out with each other constantly on our off time. Wanting cohesion to be infectious at the police department, we often cooked large meals and insisted people on and off shift, come and eat with us. This is something he truly enjoyed,” said Bowles.

An Army veteran, Blanchard served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

After the service he came to North Dakota to work in the oilfield, but found his calling for public service again, joining the Minot Police Department in 2017.

Minot Police Chief John Klug praised Blanchard for his service to the community, crediting him for some recent quick action in coming to the aid of a crash victim.

“A couple months ago he helped stabilize a patient involved in a rollover crash while traveling with members of the swat team back to mino from a community event in another jurisdiction. He did not need direction. He just jumped in and applied his knowledge of basic medical aid to the patient. Pat did not look for any recognition or special attention,” said Klug.

Dispatch final roll call:

“Master Officer Blanchard, you have completed your mission. You have a been a good friend to all that have met you. / 427 is 10- 10-42, December 29, 2022. We have it from here.”

Then, as the service drew to a close, a scene all too familiar across the country--hundreds of law enforcement and emergency personnel vehicles escorted Officer Blanchard around Minot, showing him the city that he served one final time.

A fitting tribute, for a public servant, gone but not forgotten.

Blanchard died last Thursday from an apparent self-inflicted wound.

He is survived by his two children.

