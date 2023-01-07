Local animal shelters at max capacity

By Demi Hartl
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the holiday season has come and gone, pets that were given as gifts remain. Local animal shelters and Bismarck Animal Control urge people looking to adopt to make sure they are ready to commit, and here’s why.

Savannah Haugen was at work coming back from break when she and her coworkers began trying to catch a lost dog. In the middle of winter, the dog was cold and scared, and Haugen knew she had to help her.

“And I don’t think people are quite able to commit to that, so then they let their dogs go, they’re not too worried, and there’s just an over population of dogs too with dogs not being spayed or neutered,” said Haugen.

Unfortunately, animal control’s shelter is at max capacity, and many humane societies around town are also either full or about to be. Community Service Officer Missy Hilsendeger has worked at the shelter for over 15 years. She sees what these animals go through and urges those looking for a pet to adopt and save a life.

