Leaving to go to Frisco!

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jeff Roberts, “the bison is an animal that migrates annually based on food, herd preference and weather. The North Dakota State Bison and their fans have become migratory creatures annually for the FCS National Championship down in Frisco, Texas. Some travel by plane, some by car and for the people I’m traveling with this weekend, it’s by a Harlow bus.

Nearly 100 people from North and South Dakota will be picked up along the journey to see the 114th meeting between North Dakota State and South Dakota State. It’s a rematch from the regular season when the Jackrabbits topped NDSU at the Fargodome. That win earned SDSU their first ever number one ranking at the FCS level which is why the Jacks will play as the home team on Sunday.

There are plenty of storylines surrounding this game, we’ll have it all for you on the road to Frisco. Be sure to follow along on Your News Leader, Facebook, Twitter and KFYR Plus.”

