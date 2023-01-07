Leaving to go to Frisco!

SDSU takes on NDSU this Sunday in the FCS championship game.
SDSU takes on NDSU this Sunday in the FCS championship game.(Dakota News Now)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jeff Roberts, “the bison is an animal that migrates annually based on food, herd preference and weather. The North Dakota State Bison and their fans have become migratory creatures annually for the FCS National Championship down in Frisco, Texas. Some travel by plane, some by car and for the people I’m traveling with this weekend, it’s by a Harlow bus.

Nearly 100 people from North and South Dakota will be picked up along the journey to see the 114th meeting between North Dakota State and South Dakota State. It’s a rematch from the regular season when the Jackrabbits topped NDSU at the Fargodome. That win earned SDSU their first ever number one ranking at the FCS level which is why the Jacks will play as the home team on Sunday.

There are plenty of storylines surrounding this game, we’ll have it all for you on the road to Frisco. Be sure to follow along on Your News Leader, Facebook, Twitter and KFYR Plus.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Joshua Cooper
Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation
Human trafficking awareness
Human trafficking in North Dakota
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say

Latest News

Bismarck Cancer Center
Bismarck Cancer Center donates a piece of equipment to Ukraine
ND legislature
ND Supreme Court seeks to criminalize leaks
ND State Capitol
Ethics Commission proposes oversight of nearly 9,000 additional state employees
Gun crime minimum sentence
Wrigley seeking punishment for AG-related crimes