Crews respond to residential fire in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Around 2 p.m. authorities responded to a fire at a house on the 3000 block of Ontario Lane.

No one was home and no one was hurt. The fire was found in the kitchen and was extinguished.

The fire burned through the ceiling and into the attic, and through a section of the roof.

After an investigation, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.