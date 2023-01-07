Crews respond to residential fire in Bismarck

Bismarck Fire
Bismarck Fire(KFYR)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Around 2 p.m. authorities responded to a fire at a house on the 3000 block of Ontario Lane.

No one was home and no one was hurt. The fire was found in the kitchen and was extinguished.

The fire burned through the ceiling and into the attic, and through a section of the roof.

After an investigation, the cause of the fire is unknown.

