Williston Basin School’s Business Manager looking to bring change, transparency to district

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District’s new Business Manager has begun looking at the district’s finances.

Kent Anderson was hired for the position last month, with his first day on Jan. 3. He was a former business manager for the Dickinson Public School District and Chief Financial Officer for Dickinson State University. He said his goal is to work with the school board to provide accurate and transparent financials for the public.

“Making sure the board and the public have information that they can trust and rely on. That’s my job. That’s what I’m going to try to do,” said Anderson.

Anderson said he will be working remotely but will physically attend some board meetings where he has to present information.

“I visited with [Superintendent] Richard Faidley. I explained to him my situation. I have a senior at Dickinson High School. We weren’t looking at uprooting our family,” said Anderson.

Anderson said his biggest priority is to work with the state on an audit of the district’s finances. A report is expected to be sent to the board later this month.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.