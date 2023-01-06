Williston Basin School’s Business Manager looking to bring change, transparency to district

Kent Anderson
Kent Anderson(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District’s new Business Manager has begun looking at the district’s finances.

Kent Anderson was hired for the position last month, with his first day on Jan. 3. He was a former business manager for the Dickinson Public School District and Chief Financial Officer for Dickinson State University. He said his goal is to work with the school board to provide accurate and transparent financials for the public.

“Making sure the board and the public have information that they can trust and rely on. That’s my job. That’s what I’m going to try to do,” said Anderson.

Anderson said he will be working remotely but will physically attend some board meetings where he has to present information.

“I visited with [Superintendent] Richard Faidley. I explained to him my situation. I have a senior at Dickinson High School. We weren’t looking at uprooting our family,” said Anderson.

Anderson said his biggest priority is to work with the state on an audit of the district’s finances. A report is expected to be sent to the board later this month.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Joshua Cooper
Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation
Human trafficking awareness
Human trafficking in North Dakota
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say

Latest News

Opioids
ND makes plans for drug settlement funds
Oil Rigs in Winter
Rig death in Mountrail County
Tucker Lee Harris
Williams County looking for missing person
Darius Sledge
Detroit man sentenced to 30 years for targeting ND reservations in drug trafficking organization