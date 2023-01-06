Williams County looking for missing person

Tucker Lee Harris
Tucker Lee Harris(KFYR-TV)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

24-year-old Tucker Lee Harris was last seen on January 5 in the Williston area, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

He’s roughly six feet tall and 200 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s department at 577-7700.

Missing person poster
Missing person poster(KFYR-TV)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Joshua Cooper
Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation
Human trafficking awareness
Human trafficking in North Dakota
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say

Latest News

Darius Sledge
Detroit man sentenced to 30 years for targeting ND reservations in drug trafficking organization
Public Service Commission holds Williams County power station hearing
Public service commission holds hearing expansion williams county power station
Bison fans
Bison fans flock to Frisco
Remembering Officer Patrick Blanchard
LIVESTREAM: Officer Patrick Blanchard Funeral