Williams County looking for missing person

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

24-year-old Tucker Lee Harris was last seen on January 5 in the Williston area, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

He’s roughly six feet tall and 200 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s department at 577-7700.

Missing person poster (KFYR-TV)

