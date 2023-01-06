Volunteers help keep cats out of the cold

Cat
Cat(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The record cold temperatures in December prompted some volunteers for the Central Dakota Humane Society to take action to help their four-legged friends.

Volunteers say stray cats in the Bismarck-Mandan area are especially vulnerable in the extreme cold. To help protect them, they are constructing portable cat houses. Volunteers say they are easy to assemble and inexpensive to make with a tote, Styrofoam container and straw. They are meant to help any stray cats find temporary shelter when the temperatures drop.

“There are some cats that are out that are feral cats, that are really hard to trap or to get into an indoor environment. Or if somebody has a farm where they don’t have any buildings where the cats can get in,” said Mandy Schaff, Volunteer Coordinator at Central Dakota Humane Society.

They advise not to put blankets or food inside the shelters for the cats, they can get wet and freeze. For instructions on how to build a shelter like this you can contact CDHS or search You-Tube for alternate instructions.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Joshua Cooper
Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation
Human trafficking awareness
Human trafficking in North Dakota
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say

Latest News

Red Kettle
Bells quiet, but Red Kettle Campaign continues
Federal Murder Indictment
Man gets 10 years in connection with Fort Berthold Reservation death
The Hettinger family
A house divided: Bismarck family cheering for both NDSU and SDSU this weekend
Artists
Free art classes at the Dream Center offer creativity and hope