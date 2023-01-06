Rig death in Mountrail County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42-year-old Texas man died at a rig site in Mountrail County Thursday morning.

Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department says Daniel Lee Navarrete of New Braunfels, Texas fell into a pit on the site owned by Nabors Oil Drilling.

MCSD says rig workers tried to get Navarrete out of the pit. Emergency personnel arrived and found Navarrete and performed life saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

