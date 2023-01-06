Officers Respond to Armed Robbery at Bismarck Bank

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On 1/6/2023 at 2:36 p.m. Officers and Detectives responded to the 1000 Blk E. Interstate Ave for a bank robbery. A single suspect entered the bank and was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect left the bank and police were called.

The Bismarck Police are putting every available resource into this case. We will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

