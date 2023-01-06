Officers Respond to Armed Robbery at Bismarck Bank

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On 1/6/2023 at 2:36 p.m. Officers and Detectives responded to the 1000 Blk E. Interstate Ave for a bank robbery. A single suspect entered the bank and was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect left the bank and police were called.

The Bismarck Police are putting every available resource into this case.  We will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Joshua Cooper
Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation
Human trafficking awareness
Human trafficking in North Dakota
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say

Latest News

SDSU takes on NDSU this Sunday in the FCS championship game.
Leaving to go to Frisco!
Bismarck Cancer Center
Bismarck Cancer Center donates a piece of equipment to Ukraine
ND legislature
ND Supreme Court seeks to criminalize leaks
ND State Capitol
Ethics Commission proposes oversight of nearly 9,000 additional state employees
Gun crime minimum sentence
Wrigley seeking punishment for AG-related crimes