ND makes plans for drug settlement funds

Opioids
Opioids(Photo courtesy: MGN)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The state is making plans on how to distribute money awarded to North Dakota through settlements with opioid manufacturers. Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order Friday to create an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee.

North Dakota has entered into 11 settlement agreements with more than a dozen manufacturers and distributors over their role in furthering the opioid epidemic.

The attorney general says the state could receive up to $62 million over the next four to 18 years, intended to combat opioid abuse.

Six people were appointed to serve on the committee overseeing distribution of the funds. They represent areas including law enforcement, addiction recovery and public health.

