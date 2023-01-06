MHA Chairman discusses latest land purchase in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KMOT) - Last week Your News Leader shared the news that MGN had finalized a deal to sell part of a strip of land in Las Vegas to the Three Affiliated Tribes.

We wanted to learn more about the purchase from Tribal Chairman Mark Fox.

The tribe purchased 13 acres of land across from the Luxor from MGN, to the tune of $90 million, according to Fox.

He said the money for the purchase comes from the tribe’s energy resources.

Fox said he believes it’s an invaluable investment for the tribe and its citizens, and said the tribe needs to look for sources of investment due to recent losses in the gaming industry.

“We look at it as an investment opportunity. An opportunity that we haven’t really defined yet. We have no concrete plans. We just know that this real estate is highly valuable and is going to become more valuable,” said Fox.

The parcel in question is part of the land where the 2017 Route 91 festival took place, where 60 people were killed in a mass shooting.

Fox said MGN is reserving two acres of land at the site for a memorial for those lost.

“What I also agreed to with the CEO is that we would do things to enhance that as well because we are very sensitive to the issue and very sensitive to what has happened to people beyond our control, and who better suited for that than Native American people, understanding that,” said Fox.

This is not the first piece of land in Vegas the tribe has acquired.

In mid-2020 the tribe bought at foreclosure just under nine acres of land for $12 million.

