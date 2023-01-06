Jeff Roberts Road to Frisco

SDSU takes on NDSU this Sunday in the FCS championship game.
SDSU takes on NDSU this Sunday in the FCS championship game.
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s more than 1,100 miles to drive from Bismarck to Frisco, Texas. The reward is the FCS Championship game this weekend.

Jeff Roberts, “North Dakota State football is looking at becoming the first ever program to win double digit national championships. On the other sideline this weekend is South Dakota State, a team that’s quite opposite, they’ve only been there once before and they’re looking to win the program’s first title.”

NDSU Head Coach, Matt Entz, “I think there’s learning opportunities from previous games, but we don’t want to dwell on it. One of the sayings that we’ve utilized is learn, burn and return. We need to learn from our past and then get over it. We have to move forward, not sit around and worry about what happened back in October. It’s going to create a lot of fear and anxiety in our team, so we’re excited for the competition. We know they’re a really good football team but to get here you have to be.”

John Stiegelmeier, SDSU Head Coach, “they’re still going to run power. They’re still going to run quarterback run. They’re still going run the wrap Iso type of play, G Iso is what we call it. Defensively, you can’t outnumber them. They are unbelievably well coached, so you have to beat them. You can’t outsmart them.”

Roberts, “this will be the second time the Bison and Jackrabbits meet this year with SDSU getting the win in round one. Follow along all weekend on Your News Leader for the Road to Frisco.”

