Free art classes at the Dream Center offer creativity and hope

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dream Center in Bismarck opened its doors to serve the homeless in April of last year. Since then, they have served more than 1,400 meals a week. However, it’s not just food that is feeding people there. One woman is helping nourish the soul.

Elaina Crowshoe is imagining a whole new world one pencil stroke at a time, thanks to artist Genny Welder’s free art classes at the Dream Center.

“It’s relaxing doing it, cause if we do it at home it’s a big mess. So, I like doing it here,” said Elaina Crowshoe, artist.

Painting and other art forms encourage positivity and stress relief. Which Genny wanted to help spread in the Dream Center.

“I’ve always wanted to give somehow with the gifts that I’ve been given,” said Genny Welder, art instructor.

Genny’s gifts are inspiring people to explore their creative side, no matter what age. The Crowshoe family even makes the class a Tuesday tradition.

“It’s so fun to work with her, she is so helpful. And it’s a Tuesday night thing that we do,” said Jessica Crowshoe, artist.

This week’s project was a butterfly. Which might sound odd to paint during the coldest month of the year. But for Genny and the other painters, it is a symbol of new hope.

“A butterfly symbolizes a new beginning, a change. Getting rid of the old and starting something new, so for New Year’s I kind of thought that was appropriate,” said Welder.

Artists can follow the designs that Genny provides or choose to go off page and create their own masterpiece.

“Get creative and stuff,” said Elaina.

Genny donates her time and supplies in hopes of helping those with the mentality that they can’t even draw stick men. She helps them see how to transform paint on the page.

“Creating something that they can be proud of and like,” said Welder.

These classes can grow to more than 20 people. So, with each pencil stroke and each budding artist like Elaina, Genny spreads sparks more than just a passion for art.

The art class is held every Tuesday evening at 4:30 p.m. in the Dream Center’s Trinity Hall.

