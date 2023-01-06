Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”

Jerry Bernal and his wife have been staying at hotels so Jerry can get medical care after he learned he had stage five kidney failure.

“The first thing that came into my mind was my kids and my wife and I thought, I am going to die,” said Jerry Bernal, Williston resident.

After the news, he began dialysis and the wait to get a transplant.

“Studies have shown having a transplant is much better than being on dialysis, but unfortunately we have more patients needing transplant than we have kidneys available,” said Dr. Nadim Koleilat, urology specialist, director of transplant program at Sanford in Bismarck.

“Waiting... it was, it was hard. I experienced a dark place I had never been in,” said Jerry.

The wait was over on Dec. 22 when Jerry got news there was a match.

“I dropped the phone, and I was very emotional,” said Jerry.

The race for Jerry and the kidney to get to Sanford in Bismarck for surgery was on. On ice, the kidney would last just 24 hours.

Jerry drove from Williston to Bismarck. But a blizzard was brewing.

“Like 50 miles per hour wind, blowing snow and I was telling my wife please let us make it, so we just said a prayer. There was a big light. The sun was so bright it was just shining like it was making me a path to see to get here,” said Jerry.

The kidney, coming from a deceased donor in Rapid City, was flown to Minneapolis, but the storm was getting worse.

“The flights were cancelled and our only option to get that kidney that matched that recipient in Bismarck was to have it driven,” said Meg Rogers, director of transplant center relations for LifeSource.

“Obviously we have a choice not to drive in those conditions, but I know in these circumstances when I am going from Minneapolis to Bismarck, I am kind of the end of the road as far as a chance of someone receiving that organ. So there really was no question, I jumped out of bed and drove,” said Lucas Baker driver for LifeSource.

Lucas made it to Jamestown before getting stuck.

“The call came out for Lucas and the kidney and that’s when I knew the time constraints and that we needed to start getting our local record service notified to start heading up there and our DOT plows to get going because I didn’t know if I was going to make it to where they were or not,” said Mercedez Holzworth, Stutsman County sheriff’s deputy.

Two snowplows, Holzworth, another deputy and a tow truck quickly showed up. They plowed out and reopened the road ahead of him.

“I didn’t know what happened after he left, if he made it,” added deputy Holzworth.

“The kidney didn’t get damaged. I went into surgery. Didn’t get out until 11. I woke up and everybody was in my face, clapping and excited. I was just overwhelmed,” said Jerry.

The drive took 13 hours total. It was a team effort.

“This is all altruistic and that’s what makes it important and very touching. It’s not easy to risk your life to save another one,” said Dr. Koleilat.

It turns out it wasn’t just Jerry’s life they were saving.

“What really hurt me the most was to see my 14-year-old being real sad. I know he was keeping it in. It was just like everything stopped when I had to go to dialysis. But now that I got my new kidney, things can go back. I can see the glow in his face. He’s happy and can’t wait for me to get home,” said Jerry.

It was a Christmas miracle for everyone involved. By Christmas Day, Jerry was up and walking... a few steps made possible by a relay across the region and a race against the clock.

To celebrate, Jerry hopes to surprise his 14-year-old son by going to his basketball game in Mandan Saturday.

Jerry thanks God, his family and friends, the medical team, his donor, the driver, law enforcement and all the workers for their role in his transplant. Both Lucas the driver and deputy Holzworth have loved ones who have needed transplants.

Dr. Koleilat and Jerry say more donors and dialysis nurses are always needed.

More information on organ donation and registry can be found here: Register Online as a Donor Today | LifeSource (life-source.org).

A GoFundMe for Jerry’s medical bills can be found here: Fundraiser by Benedicta Hernandez: Jerry Bernal (gofundme.com).

