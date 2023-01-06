Detroit man sentenced to 30 years for targeting ND reservations in drug trafficking organization

Darius Sledge
Darius Sledge(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court judge has sentenced a Detroit, Michigan man to 30 years in prison for distributing drugs on the Spirit Lake, Turtle Mountain and Fort Berthold Indian reservations.

A jury found 32-year-old Darius Sledge guilty of numerous charges including continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to distribute drugs, and conspiring to launder money. Prosecutors say he was a leader in a drug trafficking organization that targeted the three North Dakota reservations.

“This sentence is a warning to anyone targeting our tribal communities for the distribution of dangerous drugs: you will be caught, you will be prosecuted, and you will serve a long sentence in federal prison,” said U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider.

Another man, Baquan Sledge, was also convicted for his role in the trafficking organization. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on January 13.

