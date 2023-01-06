Bison fans flock to Frisco

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the most anticipated weekend of the year for one town in Texas. Frisco will soon turn into “South Fargo” as Bison fans gather to cheer their team on to another National Championship.

This has been the scene, the first weekend of January, for 10 out of the last 12 years. Bison fans make the trip to their temporary winter home in Frisco, Texas. Even though the game is still days away, some fans have already set up camp, and couldn’t be more excited about a rivalry game for the title.

“I mean North Dakota State and South Dakota State playing...I mean it’s a once in a lifetime experience,” said Glenn Meuller of Bismarck, also an NDSU alumnus.

While the weekend might be a big party for the NDSU faithful, the town of Frisco is happy to play host when the Bison come knocking.

“This is a big economic impact for the entire region. Nearly 10 million dollars of economic impact to, not just Frisco, but surrounding cities,” said Jeff Cheney, Mayor of Frisco.

As fans travel south on I-29, it’s not uncommon to see other fans or passers-by offer support but Glenn and Jan were offered a word of goodwill in rival territory.

“Believe it or not we stopped at a gas station in South Dakota on the way down here and a guy says, ‘Go Bison’,” said Glenn.

His wife, Jan, adds she’s proud to be recognized as a Bison fan so far away from home.

“It’s awesome that our team, NDSU the Bison, are so respected, so well known. What is even more important to me is that the fans have a great reputation for how nice we are,” said Jan Mueller.

One thing Bison fans take seriously is their celebration. One year there was a beer shortage, causing the mayor to make a statement.

“Probably the greatest speech I ever gave in my career was at the Bison pep rally, I want to say it would have been 2017, where I promised everyone, we would never run out of beer again in Frisco,” said Mayor Cheney.

Whether or not Bison fans see this as a promise, or a challenge is yet to be seen. What is certain is that the Bison are happy to be home-sweet-home in “extreme South Fargo”. The Bison take on the Jackrabbits Sunday at 1 p.m. ct. We’ll have coverage leading up to the game and you can catch all the highlights in our newscasts at 5 and 10 p.m.

