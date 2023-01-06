Bells quiet, but Red Kettle Campaign continues

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though Christmas has come and gone the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign isn’t over.

The Salvation Army is has not yet hit their Red Kettle Campaign goal of 125 thousand dollars. They said the blizzards and cold weather in December played a part, but they were also short on volunteers.

But you still have time to donate. The Red Kettle Campaign will go until January 20 for anyone who needs to make end of year donations. Major Nelson De La Vergne says their Angel Tree project was very successful this year with all gifts purchased and given to kids in need.

