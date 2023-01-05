Traffic signal temporarily removed from Arbor Ave and 9th St. intersection

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This fall and summer the City of Bismarck replaced aging traffic signals with new ones. But today one of those traffic signals was taken away... causing confusion for some drivers.

A big change is happening at the corner of Ninth Street and Arbor Avenue in Bismarck that is making people stop and gawk.

“Traffic is learning,” said Mark Berg traffic engineer.

The traffic signals at this intersection are going to a temporary stop for the next 90 days. Coverings were placed over the lights on Thursday.

“In that 90 days we will review traffic, crash analysis of comparing previous time periods to that 90 days to see if there are any crashes,” said Berg.

The intersection only had six traffic crashes in 2022. However, Berg and Bismarck PD say drivers shouldn’t be concerned about getting across the side street.

“There are breaks in there because of the way the traffic lights work on Expressway that people should be able to make the turns they want. From Arbor onto Ninth Street or to go through,” said Lt. Jeff Solemsaas BPD traffic commander.

Stop signs have been put on the Avenue, while Ninth Street now is free flowing. The reason for the change? A DOT analysis found that the intersection no longer meets the warrants for a traffic signal.

“We have had comments in the past where traffic has felt like they are being stopped for no reason,” said Berg.

Hesitant cars like these are navigating the change and Berg says it will take side street traffic a while to get used to.

Then, the flow of traffic will be evaluated after the 90 days to see if the lights are necessary.

“If the intersection operates okay without, then it will be scheduled for removal,” said Berg.

Even though it is a side street, all of those passing cars do add up. A September 2022 traffic study recorded 8,700 cars traveling north on Ninth at that intersection in a 24-hour period.

The city is considering doing the same study with the traffic signal at Arbor Avenue and Seventh Street intersection.

