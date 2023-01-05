‘This is not a great look’: Armstrong on Speaker of the House troubles

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - Republican Representatives still haven’t chosen a new Speaker of the House as of Wednesday night.

North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong has voted for Kevin McCarthy in all six votes, and he’s expressed his frustration with the stagnation.

“Getting a right decision is more important than getting a quick decision. The people who are supporting Kevin aren’t doing it for our health or because we enjoy taking seven votes that have the exact same outcome on the day. So, yeah. This is not a great look and it’s frustrating,” said Representative Kelly Armstrong, R-North Dakota.

The House will meet again on Thursday to continue voting.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.