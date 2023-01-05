Raising awareness for cervical cancer

Cancer cells as seen by a microscope
Cancer cells as seen by a microscope
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Estimates say 13,000 to 14,000 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cervical cancer this year.

To spread awareness about the cancer, Women’s Way is partnering with Bismarck Burleigh Public Health’s Immunization program to encourage women 21 and older to be screened for the disease.

They are also asking parents to consider getting their 11-to 12-year-old kids vaccinated with the HPV vaccine. The CDC says doing so can prevent 90 percent of cancers caused by HPV.

“Most women who are diagnosed with cervical cancer and unfortunately who die of the disease are women who haven’t been getting those regular screenings. So, it is always important to be getting those screens, like I said, starting at age 21,” said Kjersti Hintz, Women’s Way case management coordinator.

Women’s Way offers financial help to those who can’t afford cancer screenings. Call 701-328-3398 to see if you are eligible.

