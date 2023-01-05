NCAA posthumously honors former Minot State professor Dean Frantsvog

Dean Frantsvog
Dean Frantsvog(Courtesy: Minot State University)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The NCAA has honored late Minot State business professor Dean Frantsvog with one of its honors for Division II athletics schools.

The NCAA’s Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee chose Frantsvog as the 2022 Dr. Dave Pariser Faculty Mentor Award.

The award recognizes faculty at Division II schools for their efforts in mentoring student-athletes and fostering their lifelong well-being.

The 47-year-old Frantsvog died in August following a brave battle with cancer.

During his career at Minot State, Frantsvog also helped advise the athletics department on compliance and policy issues when it transitioned from the NAIA to the NCAA.

Those who supported Frantsvog’s candidacy for the award credited his efforts in providing a balanced experience for student-athletes and setting them up for success after college.

Frantsvog earned degrees at MSU as well as Hamline University School of Law. In addition to teaching, he started his own law firm in 2004, and also served on the Minot City Council for 15 years.

Related content:

Minot community remembers life of Dean Frantsvog

Minot State professor honored with Division II faculty award

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking awareness
Human trafficking in North Dakota
Brody Byrum
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office search for missing man; last seen in Bismarck
Power Outages
UPDATE: Residential power restored in northwest ND
Mad Moves LLC roller rink
Steele Mad Moves LLC roller rink closer to opening
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from

Latest News

Des Lacs-Burlington students "Vision Zero"
Des Lacs-Burlington becomes ‘Vision Zero’ school
ND State Capitol
A peek at the bills to be introduced at the State Legislature
Kelly Armstrong quote
‘This is not a great look’: Armstrong on Speaker of the House troubles
Sheriff Kelly Leben pointing to a photo of the old jail
Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department celebrates 150 years with a look back