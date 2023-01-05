NCAA posthumously honors former Minot State professor Dean Frantsvog

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The NCAA has honored late Minot State business professor Dean Frantsvog with one of its honors for Division II athletics schools.

The NCAA’s Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee chose Frantsvog as the 2022 Dr. Dave Pariser Faculty Mentor Award.

The award recognizes faculty at Division II schools for their efforts in mentoring student-athletes and fostering their lifelong well-being.

The 47-year-old Frantsvog died in August following a brave battle with cancer.

During his career at Minot State, Frantsvog also helped advise the athletics department on compliance and policy issues when it transitioned from the NAIA to the NCAA.

Those who supported Frantsvog’s candidacy for the award credited his efforts in providing a balanced experience for student-athletes and setting them up for success after college.

Frantsvog earned degrees at MSU as well as Hamline University School of Law. In addition to teaching, he started his own law firm in 2004, and also served on the Minot City Council for 15 years.

Related content:

Minot community remembers life of Dean Frantsvog

Minot State professor honored with Division II faculty award

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.