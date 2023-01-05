Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation

Joshua Cooper
Joshua Cooper(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of fleeing from a car accident that seriously injured another driver on Expressway Bridge will serve probation.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Joshua Cooper was driving drunk across the bridge at around 90 miles per hour last August. They say he crashed into another car, flipped into the ditch, and hopped a fence and fled on foot. The driver of the other car was treated at the hospital.

Troopers say they traced the plates of the car to Cooper’s father’s home. His father told them his son had called him after the crash but stopped answering calls when he asked Cooper to turn himself in. Troopers found and arrested Cooper near another bridge.

Cooper pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, and aggravated reckless driving Thursday. The charges were reduced to misdemeanors and a criminal vehicular injury charge was dropped.

District Court Judge Pam Nesvig sentenced Cooper to one year in prison, all suspended, and a year and a half of probation.

