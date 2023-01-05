How you can support the family of Officer Patrick Blanchard

Remembering Patrick Blanchard
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Officer Blanchard is survived by his two children.

You can do your part to support his family through this difficult time.

Donations can be made to the Patrick Blanchard Memorial Fund at Town and Country Credit Union in Minot.

Also, Blanchard’s friend and former colleague Aaron Bowles stepped in to set up a GoFundMe to support the family, which will be open through Sunday.

Bowles called Blanchard an “absolute perfectionist” who dedicated his life to his craft, and a loving friend.

He said he didn’t want the family to have to take on any unexpected expenses.

“This fundraiser was a chance for not only us to cover those expenses to the best of our ability, but also allow the community to give to a man who dedicated a large portion of life to the service of others,” said Bowles.

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised more than $34,000.

Officer Blanchard will be interred at Waubonsie Cemetery in Mills County, Iowa.

