Des Lacs-Burlington becomes ‘Vision Zero’ school

DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) – Students at one school in our viewing area are doing their part to promote safe driving practices and help save lives on North Dakota roadways.

Six students at Des Lacs-Burlington High School will serve as Vision Zero ambassadors for the school.

They were recognized during a special assembly Wednesday afternoon at DLB’s gym with members of area law enforcement and Vision Zero staff.

The students were selected by school leadership and will work to set a good example for their peers.

They’ll help organize events at the school related to driving safety.

Staff with Vision Zero said it’s a pivotal time for teens to learn good habits.

“Being a young driver, there’s still a lot of learning that needs to be done when getting behind the wheel, and this is a great time to really learn and not develop any of those bad habits that we could develop later on in life,” said Kyle Patterson, with Vision Zero.

The students include sophomores Grace Bock, Drew Roedocker and Kaylee Werner, and juniors Ava Feist, Carter Hoff and Zander Grover.

“I plan on help running events here at the school to really have an impact on the young kids coming up, coming into driving, to make sure they’re driving safe, and staying off their phones, and stuff like that. It’s really important,” said Zander.

DLB is the sixth “Vision Zero” school in North Dakota.

Other schools across the state in the program include Kidder County, Flasher, Wing, Oakes and Killdeer.

