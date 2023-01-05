Class-A Basketball Poll: New #1′s

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you’re ranked number one, there is only one direction to head in the weekly high school basketball polls.

In Class-A, both Minot teams were sent south in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association voting.

Mandan beat the Magicians at the buzzer in boys basketball on Tuesday night. The results send Century to the top and the Braves from fifth to second.

Over the weekend, the Legacy girls handed the Majettes their first loss of the season. The new number-one-ranked team is Century. Minot, Red River and Legacy are all receiving first place consideration.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (17) — 4-0 Record — 89 pts — Last week: 2nd

2. Mandan (1) — 4-0 Record — 68 pts — Last week: 5th

3. Minot High — 6-1 Record — 59 pts — Last week: 1st

4. Fargo Davies — 5-2 Record — 21 pts — Last week: 3rd

5. Grand Forks Red River — 5-1 Record — 20 pts — Last week: 4th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fargo North (4-2) and Bismarck Legacy (5-2)

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (12) — 4-2 Record — 76 pts — Last week: 2nd

2. Minot High (3) — 5-1 Record — 67 pts — Last week: 1st

3. Bismarck Legacy (1) — 6-0 Record — 54 pts — Last week: NR

4. G.F. Red River (2) — 6-0 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 4th

5. West Fargo — 6-1 Record — 14 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Fargo Davies (5-1)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.