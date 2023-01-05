Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department celebrates 150 years with a look back

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s landscape in 1873 looked a little different. The newly formed city of Edwinton, which was made up of 147 buildings, was renamed Bismarck and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department was formed.

“They probably dealt with some of the same types of situations we did. You’re out there by yourself, you’re dealing with people in bad situations, sometimes bad weather,” said Sheriff Kelly Leben.

By 1875, two log buildings housed a jail and county offices. Over the years, the courthouse and jail changed... as did aspects of the department, like transportation.

“150 years ago, you’re talking horseback. Which obviously moved on to some of the first automobiles. But just coming through the department when I was younger, listening to guys before me who came into the department like in the 70′s... they actually bought their own squad cars back then,” said Maj. Jim Hulm, enforcement division for Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Now, pictures hang on walls throughout the department.

“This is actually the original jail building,” said Sheriff Leben as he pointed to a picture on the wall. “Sheriff Bob Harvey was the first sheriff not to live in there.”

Each framed image is a remnant of history.

“That’s one of the garage entrances where prisoners came in,” said Maj. Hulm as he pointed to another picture. “As you can see, this is dated 1973.”

Sheriff Kelly Leben says a plaque on the wall is a good reminder of who served before. The first appointed sheriff was Maj. William Woods and the first elected sheriff was Alexander McKenzie.

“Seeing these pictures in our hallways... then doing the research and looking back at some of the stories and the cases and things the department was involved in 50 years ago, 60 years ago, 80 years ago, even 100 years ago, is just awesome,” said Maj. Hulm.

Now, the agency has more people, resources, technology, and training, but they say some things have stayed the same.

“I really believe it’s the pride that our deputies take in serving the community and serving people. That’s something that doesn’t seem to change,” said Maj. Hulm.

They’re looking forward to the next 150 years.

To celebrate the milestone, the agency is asking the public to send them stories about the department from days gone by. They’ll share them on the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page each month.

You can share information and stories by contacting Sgt. Elliot Carvell at 701-222-6651.

