Bison vs. Jackrabbits for FCS Title

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - South Dakota State has never won the F.C.S. Championship. The Jackrabbits would love nothing more than to have their first be against their biggest rivals.

North Dakota State has never lost in a F.C.S. Championship game. The Bison are nine-time National champs.

The Jacks have won the last three Dakota Marker contests.

NDSU has won all four playoff games against the team from Brookings.

They are the number-1 and number-3 ranked teams in the country.

Spencer Waage, NDSU D-Lineman, “You always want to play the best competition out there and for sure it’s going on in this championship game. Their O-line across the board is very talented. I know the left side of their line especially. They’re both All-American’s on that side so anytime you get the chance to play against guys of that caliber is pretty cool.”

Cody Mauch, NDSU O-Lineman, “I think you couldn’t write it up any better. I think the two teams that should be in Frisco are down there so obviously it’s going to be a good game but it’s going to mean a little more since we’re such longtime rivals.”

Back in Mid-October, the Jackrabbits did beat the Bison but if you recall, it was a very close game. SDSU won by two points in the Fargodome.

Mason McCormick, SDSU O-Lineman, “NDSU has always been they do what they do, and I mean they held us to 23 points last time, so I think they feel decent about how their defense played and they’re getting some of their guys back. I would feel as a coach, pretty confident in what they can do and it’s definitely going to be an exciting match up and I’m glad all of them are healthy.”

For the first time, the F.C.S. Championship will be played on a Sunday. It’s a 1:00 p.m. CT start.

