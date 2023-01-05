Bisman Food Co-op experiences bare shelves due to multiple reasons

Shopping cart
Shopping cart(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bisman Food Co-op has been struggling financially for years. But no one is throwing in the towel just yet.

The Bisman Food Co-op is experiencing some bare shelves.

Earlier this week, the board of directors sent a message out to all members saying they “have been meeting several times a week working through the logistics of the future of the cooperative.”

The statement also says, “the deli will remain closed for the foreseeable future.”

In a statement released to Your News Leader, a director says the bare shelves come from having to close for several days in December due to the bad weather, and they are “facing significant financial hardships due to many factors including national competition, inflation, worker shortages, COVID and tough economy.”

A post on their Facebook page says the Food Co-Op will be open from nine to seven this week and no membership is required to shop at the store.

The Bisman Food Co-op opened in May 2016 but has long struggled to make a profit with locally produced and grown products. The board of directors says they will continue to meet to figure out the future of the store.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking awareness
Human trafficking in North Dakota
Brody Byrum
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office search for missing man; last seen in Bismarck
Power Outages
UPDATE: Residential power restored in northwest ND
Mad Moves LLC roller rink
Steele Mad Moves LLC roller rink closer to opening
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from

Latest News

Crash
Highway Safety Council aiming for fewer traffic deaths in 2023
Jennifer Russell
Hooked on hiking: Bismarck teacher finds new passion in the outdoors
Ward County Jail
Records: Ward County corrections officer knocked unconscious in incident with inmate
similar to past decembers
Morse Code of Weather: why December was cold & snowy in ND; what might be in store for rest of winter