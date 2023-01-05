Bisman Food Co-op experiences bare shelves due to multiple reasons

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bisman Food Co-op has been struggling financially for years. But no one is throwing in the towel just yet.

The Bisman Food Co-op is experiencing some bare shelves.

Earlier this week, the board of directors sent a message out to all members saying they “have been meeting several times a week working through the logistics of the future of the cooperative.”

The statement also says, “the deli will remain closed for the foreseeable future.”

In a statement released to Your News Leader, a director says the bare shelves come from having to close for several days in December due to the bad weather, and they are “facing significant financial hardships due to many factors including national competition, inflation, worker shortages, COVID and tough economy.”

A post on their Facebook page says the Food Co-Op will be open from nine to seven this week and no membership is required to shop at the store.

The Bisman Food Co-op opened in May 2016 but has long struggled to make a profit with locally produced and grown products. The board of directors says they will continue to meet to figure out the future of the store.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.