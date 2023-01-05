Big Win for Braves Boys BB

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two days ago, the Mandan boys won a basketball game by three points. The Braves win was over then top ranked Minot so it made a dramatic change to the weekly Class-A poll. The game was tied at 57 and Mandan had possession at the end of regulation.

The play was not designed for Karsyn Jablonski but the situation played out to where the ball was in his hands to take the big shot.

Karsyn Jablonski, Mandan senior, “Minot is an amazing team and beating them is a great accomplishment and I think Mandan’s crowd is electric and I think that really pumped us up for that win. After that shot the crowd went crazy and that was a great moment.”

Brandon Schafer, Mandan head coach, “The inbound pass went kind of toward half court, farther than we wanted and the pass to Hudson and Hudson made a play and Karsyn did what he was supposed to, get to the top of the key and I mean, the rest is history, I guess. He made a big shot. It was a lot of fun, a great ending.”

Mandan’s window to celebrate the win over Minot ended yesterday. The Braves have another tough opponent tomorrow. They play at Legacy on Friday. The Sabers are off to 5-2 start to the season.

