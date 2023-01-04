Williston’s first newborn of 2023 revealed

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI St. Alexius announced Williston’s first baby born in the new year.

Charlotte Elizabeth Goga was born at 9:49 a.m. on January 1 to the parents of Gabi Wigness and James Goga from Crosby.

After getting the title of Williston’s first baby of 2023, the hospital presented the family with a gift basket filled with baby essentials.

Charlotte is the couple’s firstborn, and they said while the labor took longer than they would have liked, they are very excited to become parents.

