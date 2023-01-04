Ultimate workshare: Minot woman donates kidney to co-worker

Carla Clifford and Ashley Harris
Carla Clifford and Ashley Harris
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jan. 3, 2023
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – When it comes to organ donations, the outcome many times depends on the cards you’re dealt.

Carla Clifford hit the jackpot thanks to one of her co-workers.

“How fast this all went was mind-blowing,” said Carla.

Carla was only on the transplant list for three days after she sent out an email appealing for a kidney donation.

Ashley Harris responded almost immediately.

“As a mother, I would hope somebody would step up and help me. I would want to see my kids grow up and I wanted the same for Carla,” said Ashley.

Ashley donated one of her kidneys to a stranger in Pennsylvania, so Carla could move up the transplant list in North Dakota.

“They rolled me into the OR and I saw everything set up and I panicked a little. I was crying a lot,” said Ashley.

Despite some jitters, the surgery was successful for both her and Carla.

“My surgeon said as soon as he started stitching the kidney in, it started working,” said Carla.

Both surgeries took place in December and soon both women will return to work at Ward County Correctional Center.

The operations have transformed both of their lives.

“It’s very rewarding and I helped save a life,” said Ashley.

“I will continue to be married and hopefully grow old and gray and live a good life,” said Carla.

Ashley has seven children and Carla has three.

Both women now have a special bond that will last for many years to come.

